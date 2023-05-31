MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen will present its latest exhibition “FABRICate,” showcasing the work of four incredible fiber artists Cheryl Miller, Elaine Farmer, Patsy Fraiser and Helen Fitzgerald.

FABRICate is a celebration of the versatility and beauty of fabric as an artistic medium. Each artist has created a stunning collection of work that showcases their unique style and vision.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.