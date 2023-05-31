MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen will present its latest exhibition “FABRICate,” showcasing the work of four incredible fiber artists Cheryl Miller, Elaine Farmer, Patsy Fraiser and Helen Fitzgerald.
FABRICate is a celebration of the versatility and beauty of fabric as an artistic medium. Each artist has created a stunning collection of work that showcases their unique style and vision.
Cheryl Miller starts with an idea, a pair of scissors, and a pile of fabrics. she draws inspiration from nature and art history often mixing in hidden stories, symbolism, or words. She makes her pieces with a simple mechanical sewing machine using stitching and raw edge appliqué to create a textile collage.
Elaine Farmer's passion has always lied in her desire to find texture, color, and lighting effects, in all things organic, offering an endless source of subjects and challenges. As a traditional landscape oil painter for over 50 years, she discovered needle felting as a new medium in 2019.
Patsy Frasier has been a needle felter since 2010 and a mixed media crafter from childhood. Every piece she creates is one of a kind and nothing is mass-produced. The core of her creativity is to “focus on fun” which she does by crafting a piece or offering a workshop.
Helen Fitzgerald’s tapestries begin with an image Helen sketches and then employs as a guide. Once the tapestry is begun on the loom, however, the magic and serendipitous nature of the art of weaving jumps off into abstraction, embellishment, deconstruction or whimsy.
