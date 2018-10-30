TILTON — A reception on Friday, Nov. 2, will mark the official opening of the Lakes Region Art Association's "Eye Of the Beholder" exhibit, which features photographers from both the Lakes Region Camera Club and the art association.
The photographs feature artistic interpretations done by the other Association artists in oils, acrylics, watercolors and drawings. Each of the photographs will be displayed on separate panels, along with the artistic interpretations of the photo.
The reception, with refreshments, will run 5-7 p.m., and is free to the public.
The exhibit continues through the month of November at the association’s gallery, located at the Tanger Outlets in Tilton.
The Lakes Region Art Association's gallery and show are open each week, Thursday - Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The gallery is located in store 132 near the Tanger Outlet offices.
