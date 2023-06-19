MEREDITH — Have fun with children or grandchildren this summer by connecting them with the outdoors and the environment, and encouraging healthier eating habits by adding a Moulton Farm guided Little Sprouts Veggie Hunts to the calendar.
Children ages 5 to 9, accompanied by a parent or grandparent, explore what's happening at the farm that week, learn how vegetables grow, and then get a hands-on experience picking some of the food discussed during that day's adventure to bring home. Derek Collins, a Moulton Farm team member with degrees in early childhood education, will guide the explorations during each session.
"What's the thing I enjoy the most about guiding the kids and the adults who come with them? Do I have to limit it to one thing?" Collins said.
"Helping kids and adults get into our fields and make the connection between nature, food, and the critical role local agriculture plays in our food system is certainly part of it. Another reason is to see the enjoyment on the kids' faces as they dig for potatoes or hunt for beans or whatever we're picking that day."
Moulton Farm is offering eight Little Sprouts Vegetable Hunts this summer and space in each is limited. There is no cost for parents or grandparents accompanying children.
Little Sprouts Veggie Hunts start at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, June 27, July 11, 18, 25, and Aug. 1, 8, 15 22.
Purchase tickets at MoultonFarm.com, by calling 603-279-3915 or at the farm, at least two days in advance. Sessions are held rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.