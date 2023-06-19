MEREDITH — Have fun with children or grandchildren this summer by connecting them with the outdoors and the environment, and encouraging healthier eating habits by adding a Moulton Farm guided Little Sprouts Veggie Hunts to the calendar.

Children ages 5 to 9, accompanied by a parent or grandparent, explore what's happening at the farm that week, learn how vegetables grow, and then get a hands-on experience picking some of the food discussed during that day's adventure to bring home. Derek Collins, a Moulton Farm team member with degrees in early childhood education, will guide the explorations during each session.

