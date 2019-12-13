CANTERBURY — Christmas at Canterbury will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 from 3 to 8 p.m. Sing Christmas carols during the lighting of the village Christmas tree. Enjoy a cup of hot cider, or take a selfie with Father Christmas. This classic holiday event has fun for the whole family.
Shaker Village will have decorations including Shaker-inspired garlands, trees, wreaths and lights, and brims with festive activities like crafts, music, shopping, and food.
Candlelight Tours offer another opportunity to see the village this holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 15. Choose from tours at 6, 6:30 or 7 p.m. Visit the Dwelling House and learn about Shakers’ holiday music and Christmas dinners. Explore the Shakers’ practice of gift-giving and charitable work in the infirmary and their elaborate holiday theatricals in the school house. The evening tour ends at the Creamery Cafe for complimentary cookies and hot cider. Pre-registration is encouraged. For tickets, visit www.shakers.org/christmas-tours, or call 603-783-9511, ext. 284.
During Christmas at Canterbury on Saturday, Dec. 14, delight to the sleight-of-hand of magician Andrew Pinard, a musical performance by the Purple Finches children's chorus, and a model train display. Decorate a gingerbread cookie, make felt or paper ornaments, or craft a personalized holiday greeting card. Visit with skilled artisans and learn about the traditional crafts of oval box making, broom making, chair taping, spinning, sewing, and rug hooking.
Maggie Stier, interim executive director, said, “Seeing Shaker Village at night is a much more intimate experience of the village than during the day, and our visitors love the progression of going from building to building and finding different activities or performances in each one. In the cold of winter, the coziness of the Shaker interiors is really welcoming.”
The Creamery Cafe will serve soup, goodies from Crust & Crumb, hot cider and hot chocolate. The museum store will also be open daily through Dec. 22.
Admission to Christmas at Canterbury is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages six to 17. Museum members receive discounted admission, as well as 10 percent off purchases in the store and cafe. Event sponsors are Bank of America, Merrimack Country Savings Bank, The Rowley Agency, and Lindt Chocolatier.
For more information, visit www.shakers.org. Canterbury Shaker Village is at 288 Shaker Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.