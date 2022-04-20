LACONIA — Laconia Public Library has added several play-based learning areas in the children’s room, made possible by NH State Library ARPA grant funding. These fun spaces are designed to spark imagination and encourage child-directed exploration, all in an effort to increase school readiness. Newly acquired items include a play market and kitchen with accessories galore; a LEGO building station; a train table; a wooden shopping cart that makes book browsing extra fun; puzzles; discovery boxes for learning and sorting colors; wooden animals; magna-tiles; and, tons of blocks! Story Times have also seen enhancements with the addition of individual seating, and an easel complete with felt board and magnetic letters.
Laconia Public Library Board Chairman, John Moriarty, notes, “Imagination and exploration have always been celebrated and supported in the Children’s Room with its juvenile collections and literacy programming. The addition of quality educational toys provides even greater opportunity for young minds to learn and grow.”
