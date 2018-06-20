SANBORNTON — Graduations are marking the end of another school year. A different kind of graduation happened Sunday, June 10, in Sanbornton. Exchange students from around the region gathered for a farewell party honoring the end of their year-long stay and thanking their local host families. Students from Thailand to Turkey celebrated their year of immersion in English language and American culture. Other countries represented in the farewell party were Italy, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico, Spain and Vietnam.
Susan Dyment, academic coordinator for Cultural Homestay International in Central New Hampshire, assisted host parent Nancy Mangs in planning the party, which featured an old-fashioned barn dance. Calling, playing fiddle and teaching the students about this traditional dance style was Carolyn Parrott. Her vast knowledge and array of songs made her perfect to teach the students, most of whom were new to line and square dancing.
Umut Karadabin from Turkey has spent his senior year at Belmont High School. He was one of the few students who had experience in this dance style. He had accompanied host parents Emily Burr and Richard Kleinschmidt to local contra dances during his year in Canterbury.
Louise Andre, from Belgium, spent her senior year at Franklin High School. While the dancing was a fun focus, she admitted that her preoccupation was saying good-bye to so many newfound friends, from New Hampshire and around the world.
Reflecting on her year in this country, Elisa Drion from Belgium said that, not only has she greatly improved her English, but she has found a new multigenerational family. The Shartar Anderson Howe family from Calef Hill Road in Sanbornton provided her with a comforting home away from home while she attended Winnisquam Regional High School.
Lynn Chong and Rob Perleman provided the perfect venue — their barn on Wadleigh Road. Regional coordinator Blayne Matty came from Kittery, Maine, along with students and families from the Seacoast.
Matty notes that there are still students in search of homes for the upcoming school year. Students come with their own health insurance and spending money, and join local families for a semester or the full school year. Susan Dyment, working with families from Plymouth to Bow, interviews families and helps navigate the application system to assure good matches.
Families considering taking local action with far-reaching international impact can find out more about being a host to an exchange student by calling Dyment at 603-387-7050 or emailing susan@gatehouseguidance.
