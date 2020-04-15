MANCHESTER — As part of efforts to support customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eversource is donating more than $2 million through the Eversource Foundation to nonprofit organizations in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts. These funds include the acceleration of the energy company’s regular $1.2 million annual donation to United Way agencies, and an additional $1 million to be dispersed to agencies and groups providing social services such as food pantries other and health and human service.
“We’re committed to supporting all of our customers, our neighbors and the communities where we work and live during these difficult and uncertain times,” said Eversource Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Judge. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the critical social services provided by nonprofits across our states are increasingly important, with people facing financial hardship and other challenges.”
Local organizations receiving funding are the Granite United Way’s COVID Relief Fund and the New Hampshire Food Bank.
“Whether in times of crisis or not, our community partners at organizations like the United Way are always dedicated to making life better for those in need,” said Eversource Foundation President Theresa Hopkins-Staten.
As part of the donation, the Eversource Foundation will provide targeted Community Impact Grants to local nonprofit organizations in all three states. Eversource is also supporting customers by suspending customer disconnects for nonpayment.
For more information on Eversource’s preparedness efforts and response to COVID-19, including frequently asked questions for customers and ways to save, visit Eversource.com.
