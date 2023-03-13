GILFORD — The nonprofit professional development group Leadership Lakes Region recently conducted its annual Economic Issues Day sponsored by longtime supporter, Eversource Energy. Held at the Bank of New Hampshire’s Operations Center in Gilford, the class of 25 heard from a variety of speakers on the economic health of the Lakes Region.
Kicking off the day appropriately was an economic summary by the Belknap Economic Development director, Justin Slattery. Slattery set the tone for the day and was followed by Tricia Basaliere, owner of the 48 Main Street Creperie in Meredith. Julie Hayward of Hayward Construction was joined by Jodie Gallant, owner of JMG Marketing and Karen Bassett, CEO of Wayfarer Coffee Roasters to speak jointly about the challenges and triumphs of owning one’s own business.
Shifting to the tourism economy, Leadership board member and VP of the Lakes Region Tourism Association, Kim Sperry, informed the class about the enormous dollar impact of her industry in the region. The class then learned about real estate development from Robynne Alexander, managing partner of Infinite Equities Group. Alexander has purchased two parcels in Gilford; five acres on Kimball road where the former Kings Grant Inn is located and a 15-acre parcel directly across the street. Her group plans to upgrade the existing residential dwellings and to develop the remaining parcel. Alexander is also the successful bidder on the former Laconia State School property and briefly shared her company’s long-range plan to develop it with housing, retail and recreational space.
The Bank of New Hampshire’s Cynthia Audia, of the mortgage department and a Leadership Lakes’ graduate, then conducted a tour of the facility for the class. Audia was followed by a panel discussion about how the local banking industry has been impacted by today’s economy. This panel featured Marcus Weeks, president of Meredith Village Savings Bank, Brian Bozak, president of Franklin Savings Bank and Greg Goddard, board member at Bank of NH.
Turning to another key economic sector, the marketing director for the Tanger Outlets in Tilton, Madison Harris, provided an update on evolving plans at the outlets and why retail businesses have to be nimble enough to make rapid adjustments as the economy shifts. Harris is also a Leadership Lakes’ graduate as is Ryan Robinson of Mainstay Technologies, whose comments spoke to how businesses need to inform, educate, train and mentor their employees in a changing environment to ensure success.
The final speaker of the day was Laconia planning and code director Dean Trefethen. His topic was the former Laconia State School development proposal. This largest undeveloped parcel in the city and how it is developed will be a key economic force in the Lakes Region for years to come. Trefethen covered the tentative plans of Alexander’s company, the potential impact on city services, power requirements, water, sewer, roadway access and the impact on Laconia schools. Leadership Lakes’ program coordinator, Jennifer McLean, summed up the day as “one full of details, facts and statistics about the current and future economy and the impact on every resident.”
