Eversource managers

Eversource managers and Leadership Lakes’ class members, left, Tom Davis and Matt Erlick reflecting on the Economic Issues Day presentations. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — The nonprofit professional development group Leadership Lakes Region recently conducted its annual Economic Issues Day sponsored by longtime supporter, Eversource Energy. Held at the Bank of New Hampshire’s Operations Center in Gilford, the class of 25 heard from a variety of speakers on the economic health of the Lakes Region.

Kicking off the day appropriately was an economic summary by the Belknap Economic Development director, Justin Slattery. Slattery set the tone for the day and was followed by Tricia Basaliere, owner of the 48 Main Street Creperie in Meredith. Julie Hayward of Hayward Construction was joined by Jodie Gallant, owner of JMG Marketing and Karen Bassett, CEO of Wayfarer Coffee Roasters to speak jointly about the challenges and triumphs of owning one’s own business.

