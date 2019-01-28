BRISTOL — In the months of February and March, there are lots of activities happening at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center.
Youth Cal Ripken Baseball and Babe Ruth Softball Registration is now open. The TTCC will be accepting registrations for its baseball and softball programs for ages four through 12, beginning Feb. 1. Visit www.ttccrec.org for more information.
February and April Vacation Camp will be held for boys and girls in grades one through six. The format will be similar to the summer camp programs. The camp day will run 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., with before camp care available from 7–9 a.m., and after camp care available 4–5:30 p.m. The cost for camp is $80 for the week. Field trip costs will be additional. Before and after camp care is an additional fee. To view the full schedule, visit www.ttccrec.org.
There has been a date change for the Jack Frost & Miss Snowflake Dance at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center. The annual dance and competition has been rescheduled to Friday, March 22, due to the gym renovation project.
There has also been a change of date for the Valentine Lunch for Seniors. The Bristol Rotary Club will be sponsoring a lunch for the Seniors at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center on Thursday, March 14, at noon. There will be bingo following the luncheon. The suggested donation is $2. The date change is due to the gym renovation project. To register, call 603-744-2713.
Also rescheduled is the Father and Daughter Valentines Dance. The annual event will be held Friday, March 15, at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center from 6:30-9 p.m. The dance is open to all ages. The cost is $15 per couple, and $5 for each additional child, and substitute dads are welcome. There will be corsages for the girls, contests, prizes and refreshments. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 6, by calling 603-744-2713, or visiting www.ttccrec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.