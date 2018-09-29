MOULTONBOROUGH — For the first time, Castle in the Clouds is opening for two evening tours. Castle After Hours will be held Friday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 18, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Self-guided castle tours will take place from 6-8 p.m., and a cash bar will remain open until 8:30 p.m.
“The Lucknow mansion is surprisingly homey for its size, especially in the evening, which unfortunately very few people ever get to experience." explains Museum Curator Robin Sherman. "We want this to be an opportunity for visitors to feel the grandeur of what it was like to live here in such a thoughtfully designed home, in this breathtaking natural setting. We hope our guests will come away with a new understanding of how the original owners, Tom and Olive Plant, experienced the home, and be inspired by the history and craftsmanship of this estate, built over 100 years ago.”
Tickets to Castle After Hours can be purchased online by visiting www.castleintheclouds.org, or at the door. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for guests 17 and under, and $10 for Castle members. Admission includes one complimentary drink from the full bar, a cheese platter and crudites.
Castle in the Clouds is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the historic Lucknow Estate. For more information, call 603-476-5900 or visit www.castleintheclouds.org.
