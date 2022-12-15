LACONIA — Join the Laconia Library at one of their many weekly storytimes. Tuesdays feature hands-on Sensory Storytime at 2 p.m., for newborns to age 6; participants will enjoy songs, stories, and some sensory bin fun followed by a process art project.
Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m., a fun-filled hour of stories, songs, felt boards, sensory activities, and crafts; best suited for newborns to age 3.
Thursdays are for Preschool Pals at 10 a.m., for ages 3-6. This Storytime will also include books, sensory bin fun, songs, and crafts, but with those slightly older kiddos in mind. Younger or older siblings are always welcome at each of these weekly programs.
The Move and Groove program will take place on Friday, Jan. 6 and 20, at 10 a.m. This program gives kids birth to age 6 the opportunity to dance with scarves, move to the beat, play musical instruments, and have fun with the colorful parachute.
Dive into the Laconia Library’s huge collection of Lego bricks at Lego Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and 24, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 5-12. After, your unique Lego creations will be displayed in the Children’s Room.
Test your boat-building skills at Tinker Time on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 3:30 p.m. Can you create a boat that floats? How much cargo can it hold? Many different materials will be provided, just bring your creativity. Best suited for ages 5-12.
This month’s wintery crafts begin with making your own Snowman Stress Ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10-noon.
Monday, Jan. 9, Beaded Snowflakes at 3:30 p.m.
Both kids and teens are welcome to drop in to make pom-pom keychains on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Recycle old books into book page snowflakes on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, paint yarn resist winter trees. These crafts are drop-in, so come any time during the scheduled event.
Teen programs begin this month with glittery hot glue snowflakes on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18.
Discuss all things manga at the Teen Manga Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 13-18.
The library will be celebrating Lewis Carroll’s birthday on Friday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m., with a Mad Hatter Tea Party; come for hot chocolate and cookies, and to paint the roses red. Best suited for ages 12-18.
The Laconia Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 603-524-4775, text 603-556-4666, or email info@laconialibrary.org. For more information about all of our programs, check out our website at laconialibrary.org.
