LACONIA — Join the Laconia Library at one of their many weekly storytimes. Tuesdays feature hands-on Sensory Storytime at 2 p.m., for newborns to age 6; participants will enjoy songs, stories, and some sensory bin fun followed by a process art project.

Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m., a fun-filled hour of stories, songs, felt boards, sensory activities, and crafts; best suited for newborns to age 3.

