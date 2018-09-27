LACONIA — On Friday, Oct. 5 Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers return to Pitman's Freight Room for the release party for their new album Big Road.
For music, news, merchandise, tour schedule, and more information, visit www.erinharpe.com.
Admission is $20, and doors open at 7 p.m. Pitman's Freight Room is a BYOB venue. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
