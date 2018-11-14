"Communities across New Hampshire will enjoy cleaner water and make important infrastructure upgrades thanks to this funding," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn. "These low-cost loans further EPA's commitment to ensuring American communities have access to clean water, safe drinking water and the infrastructure necessary to support local needs."
"Clean water is essential for all of us. It is critical for New Hampshire communities to take advantage of this EPA funding and the low-interest loans it provides, which will help to maintain and improve our drinking water, storm water and wastewater infrastructure," said Bob Scott, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services commissioner.
Funding came through separate grants to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services in the amount of $16,040,000 for its Clean Water program, and $11,107,000 for its Drinking Water program. With the funds awarded to the state, the Department of Environmental Services will fund a series of long- and short-term community-based projects that address high priority water quality and health based concerns. The DES will oversee all aspects of the Clean Water and Drinking Water programs, including the engineering and construction, as well as individual projects funded by the grant, and financial oversight for both programs.
For more information on the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund, visit www.epa.gov/cwsrf. For more information on the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund, visit www.epa.gov/drinkingwatersrf.
