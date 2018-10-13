LACONIA — The eclectic Martha's Vineyard-based six-piece Entrain will perform at Pitman's Freight Room on Friday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m.
Formed by drummer Tom Major in 1993, Entrain also includes lead singer/guitarist Brian Alex, bassist M'Talewa, saxophonist/keyboardist/percussionist Rob Loyot, saxophonist/percussionist Hilary Noble and Trombone/keyboardist Lennie Peterson. Veterans all, their collective resume includes stints with such diverse players as Bo Diddley, Carly Simon, Chuck Berry, Southside Johnny, James Mongomery, Flor De Cana, and Blood, Sweat, and Tears.
Entrain has been praised for their ability to shift effortlessly between musical styles — from rock, blues, calypso and ska, to zydeco, jazz and funk — often within the same song.
Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The doors open at 7 p.m. Pitman's is a BYO venue at 94 New Salem St. in Laconia. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.