PLYMOUTH — Enter the Haggis is launching their first tour of 2023, boosted by a new band member.
The 20-city tour concludes with a St. Patrick’s Day show at the Flying Monkey Performance Center Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. It’s the last of a string of 23 U.S. shows.
Caroline Browning of Asheville has joined on bass guitar, adding more women to the line-up. Her musical talents include keyboard, mandolin and vocal harmonies.
“Caroline filled in on bass last year for a run of shows. We found her to be a great fit with her natural talent, positive attitude, and fresh sense of humor," said Craig Downie, founding member of Enter the Haggis.
Downie is cornerstone to the band’s multi-instrumental prowess, switching between bagpipes, trumpet, Irish whistle and harmonica. Front and center are lead vocalists Brian Buchanan on fiddle, guitars and keys, and Trevor Lewington on guitars and songwriting. Bruce McCarthy’s drum kit adds hard-hitting percussive drive. Rose Baldino on fiddle and vocals and Browning balance out the previously male dominated group.
The trajectory of the Canadian Celtic rockers spans two decades since a 2003 PBS special, “Live at Lanigan’s Ball,” brought them into an American orbit.
Enter the Haggis started off 2023 with the inaugural Camp Haggis, a three-day weekend of performances and activities at a Vermont lakeside resort. The event was attended by 200 fans and will repeat in 2024.
