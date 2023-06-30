MELVIN VILLAGE — The 71st Melvin Village Church Fair and Auction will be held Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with a live auction beginning at noon. All proceeds support outreach and service ministries of Melvin Village Community Church.

This year, the fair will feature over 25 flea market and craft booths, along with the auction. Booths include crafts by local artisans, households selling attic treasures, a clothing boutique, jewelry, books, plants and baked goods.

