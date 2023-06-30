MELVIN VILLAGE — The 71st Melvin Village Church Fair and Auction will be held Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with a live auction beginning at noon. All proceeds support outreach and service ministries of Melvin Village Community Church.
This year, the fair will feature over 25 flea market and craft booths, along with the auction. Booths include crafts by local artisans, households selling attic treasures, a clothing boutique, jewelry, books, plants and baked goods.
Shopping begins at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The day will include games for children and traditional fair food, all on the shoreline of Lake Winnipesaukee.
Not to be missed is the old-fashioned, live auction beginning at noon, which offers several unique items, such as a vintage hay rake that comes with a lot of Tuftonboro history and a quilt depicting the four seasons of the Old Man of the Mountain made by Melvin Village quilters.
Other auction items include the American Girl Doll Felicity with many outfits, books and accessories; oil paintings of the Meredith Bay and Ledgewood Farm; glass-domed Anna Lee “The Spirit of ’76” and “Betsy Ross;” a vintage hunting jacket; Sunfish sail boats; Trek mountain bikes; lawnmowers; a fly fishing starter set; art; lots of furniture and gift cards for dining out.
All auction items will be on preview the morning of the event.
Melvin Village Church is located at 476 Governor Wentworth Hwy. For more information, visit mvccnh.org/fairauction or call 603-544-9661.
