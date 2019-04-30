CENTER HARBOR — The Ellacoya Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star will hold their next monthly Ham and Bean Supper on May 4. The supper is open to the community, and benefits charity. It will be held at the Masonic Building on Route 3, or Route 25, at the Center Harbor and Holderness town line. Ticket sales begin at 4:15 p.m., $10 for adults and $3 for children. Supper will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. The menu includes ham, beans, meatballs, pea soup, casseroles, salads, and homemade pies.
Suppers are held the first Saturday of each month, May through October. The proceeds will benefit charities, including the service dog program of the New Hampshire Eastern Star Grand Chapter and the educational scholarship program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.