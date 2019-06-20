WASHINGTON — Senator Maggie Hassan this week Elizabeth Guillotte of Hill and Richard “Ricky” Mazur of Franklin as May 2019 Granite Staters of the Month, for their dedication to helping their classmates who are unable to afford basic necessities like clothing and toiletries.
When the Franklin High School FIRST robotics team discussed how they could give back to their community, Elizabeth and Ricky had an idea to revamp the makeshift thrift shop at their school. Now, students at Franklin High who need anything from clothing, to toothbrushes, to cereal, can get all these items anonymously, and for free, at the new and improved “Karma Korner.” Elizabeth and Ricky were inspired after they noticed some classmates walking the halls in the same clothing they had worn the day before, and learned some classmates were eating their only meal in the school cafeteria. Ricky and Elizabeth also helped start a program allowing students to bring home a backpack stuffed with pantry items so that they don't go hungry over the weekend.
Senator Hassan launched the Granite Stater of the Month initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger. To nominate a New Hampshire citizen, visit www.hassan.senate.gov/granite-stater-of-the-month.
