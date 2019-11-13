CONCORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank selected the winners of their annual photo contest. The selected photos will be featured in the community calendar as well as the bank’s website and social media. Images will also be included in desk calendars, holiday cards and note cards. Calendars will be available to the public during late fall in all branch offices.
“We were ecstatic at the submissions for this year’s contest,” said Debbie Irwin, assistant vice president and marketing programs officer. “They captured the unique character of New Hampshire. The calendar contest has become an annual community event that so many people look forward to."
Local winners of MVSB’s 2019 community calendar contest include Mary Ann DeProspo of Gilford, Renee Liebert of Ashland, Elizabeth Morin of Moultonborough, Joanna DeCesare of Laconia, Elissa Paquette of Wolfeboro, Susan Francesco of Holderness, Mark Liebert of Ashland, and Jennifer Brown of Laconia. Photos by Pam Troiano of Campton, Lydia Williams of Dover, Edie Currier of Contoocook, and Corey McKean of Littleton were also selected.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, visit a branch office, call 800-922-6872, or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.