PLYMOUTH — The Rural Educational Leaders Network at Plymouth State University, in collaboration with SAU 48, SAU 23, Newfound Area School District, and Lin-Wood School District will host a presentation by John Tobin on New Hampshire’s education funding system on Wednesday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at the Hyde Hall Auditorium, Room 220 on the PSU campus.
This program, developed by Tobin and attorney Andru Volinsky, who sued the state over education funding more than 25 years ago, and by former Republican representative Doug Hall, an expert on school finance, has been shown in more than 25 forums and meetings across New Hampshire since last summer.
Their intention is to educate the public about New Hampshire’s complicated and inequitable school funding system. Under the state constitution, the state is responsible for ensuring that every child has the opportunity for an adequate education. The public is invited to learn about the consequences for schools and taxpayers of the state’s failure to meet their obligation. The audience will learn how local communities compare to other towns and cities in New Hampshire in their ability to raise funds for schools.
For more information, contact Dr. Linda Carrier, assistant professor of educational leadership, at llcarrier@plymouth.edu.
For more information about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.