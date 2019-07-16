MANCHESTER — Easterseals NH Autism Services recently received a $15,000 grant from the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation to purchase assistive technology, including iPads and applications, for children with autism spectrum disorder in the areas of communication, social skills, self-care and academics.
The Fred J. Maahs Jr. Assistive Technology Grant is named for a former Comcast executive and current Easterseals board member. Grants were awarded through a competitive process to a dozen Easterseals affiliates nationwide.
Easterseals NH provides services for individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, including one-on-one therapy based on the principles of applied behavior analysis. Children receive 25-40 hours weekly of individualized therapy in home, school, community, and clinic settings in Manchester and Salem. Other services include community and caregiver supports and trainings.
“Our purpose is to ensure that every one of us is empowered to fully participate in life,” said Larry Gammon, Easterseals NH president and chief executive officer. “Nothing unleashes the power of possibilities for people with disabilities quite like technology. We are grateful to the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation for its commitment to innovative assistive technology solutions, which ensure that people with disabilities can gain heightened independence and achieve great things.”
For more information about Easterseals NH, visit easterseals.com/nh.
