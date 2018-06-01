CENTER HARBOR — Ellacoya Chapter 43, Order of the Eastern Star, will hold its monthly Ham and Bean Supper on Saturday, June 2. It is a public supper, offering baked beans and ham with a variety of casseroles, meatballs, pea soup, salads and homemade.
The summer will take place in the dining room of the Squam Valley Masonic Building, located on routes 3-25 at the Center Harbor-Holderness town line. Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 4:15 p.m., and children will be admitted at half price. Service begins at 5 p.m. and continues until 6:30, or until the food is gone.
The monthly bean suppers, on the first Saturday of each month, from May through October, are a fundraising project to help the chapter with charitable donations. Eastern Star is a nonprofit organization and the proceeds from the suppers and other fund raising activities, after expenses, help many in need. This year, the Ellacoya chapter has selected the New Hampshire Food Bank to be the recipient of the proceeds.
