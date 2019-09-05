HOLDERNESS — On Saturday, Sept. 7, a supper will be held at the Masonic Building on Route 25 at the Holderness and Center Harbor town line. Ellacoya Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star members will prepare the beans, ham, meatballs, potato casserole, salad, bread, and pies. This is a public supper with proceeds going to Interlakes Community Caregivers.
Tickets are available starting at 4:15 p.m., and dinner service begins at 5 p.m. Dinner continues until 6:15 p.m., or all food is gone. Price is $10 for adults, and $3 for children under 12.
Interlakes Community Caregivers offers friendly visits, transportation for medical appointments and other needed services.
