GILFORD — The Children’s Auction, dedicated to assisting children and families throughout the greater Lakes Region, will need the communities support more than ever this year. During a time when so many other businesses and organizations are facing challenges, the Children’s Auction is facing similar challenges as organizers grapple with pulling off the event during a pandemic. With a significant percentage of the event proceeds coming from Patrick’s Pub Mania in previous years, the organizers of the follow-on event to Pub Mania, called “It’s for the Kids Community Challenge”, are enticing the community to help with some grass-roots fundraising.
Patrick’s and Eastern Propane & Oil have teamed up to offer participants in the event another reason to get involved and help the kids.
“We’re hoping to inspire as many people as possible to join a team and help raise money and proudly display a special gift” said Beetle. Anyone that sets up their fundraising page and raises $100 by Tuesday, Dec. 1, will receive a special “I Took the Challenge” t-shirt. Those that raise over $500 will also receive a hot/cold tumbler with the same logo.
For more information about the event or how to participate, visit www.childrensauction.com/challenge or email kidscommunitychallenge@gmail.com.
