GILFORD — Online registration for Susan G. Komen® New England’s Snowshoe New Hampshire walk offers discounted early-bird registration fees through Sunday, Dec. 9.
Snowshoe New Hampshire is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Nordic Center at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
Snowshoe New Hampshire allows Komen New England to financially support local families through critical breast care services and groundbreaking research.
There are many ways to get involved: Race or walk as a team or an individual; volunteer; donate; or become a corporate sponsor to help Susan G. Komen reach its Bold Goal of reducing breast cancer deaths in the United States by 50 percent by 2026.
Snowshoe New Hampshire is a family-friendly event, with fun for everyone. There will be snowshoe demonstrations on the day of the event, in limited quantity.
A Susan G. Komen New England event is a life-changing experience. Surrounded by survivors, patients, family members and friends, participants feel the inspirational, emotional, and powerfully connected to the thousands of people who get together every year to help raise funds to find a cure for breast cancer.
For more information, visit www.KomenNewEngland.org/Snowshoe.
