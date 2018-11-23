GILFORD — Online registration is now open for Susan G. Komen New England’s Snowshoe New Hampshire 10k walk, with discounted early-bird registration fees available through Dec. 9, $30 for adults and $10 for youth. Snowshoe New Hampshire will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Nordic Center at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
Snowshoe New Hampshire supports local families through funding for breast care services and research, and there are many ways to get involved. Participants can race or walk as a team or an individual, volunteer, donate, or become a corporate sponsor to help Susan G. Komen reach its Bold Goal of reducing breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026.
Snowshoe New Hampshire is a family-friendly event, and snowshoe demos will be available on event day in limited quantity.
For more information, visit www.KomenNewEngland.org/Snowshoe.
