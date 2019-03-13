LACONIA — Local Boy Scout and Eagle Scout candidate, Ryan Poliquin from Troop 68, is currently working on his Eagle Scout project. In order to complete his project, he needs $1,500. He will be holding a luncheon with live and silent auctions, and soup, salad, breadsticks, desserts, and refreshments. For his project, he will be restoring a trail behind the Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith. This will include clearing the trail, restoring bridges, blazing the trail, building a kiosk at the trail head, and placing benches and interpretive signs along the trail. “I am excited to have this opportunity to give back to a great organization that I have been involved with for years,” said Poliquin. “I have had many great times at the playhouse in several performances as an actor.”
Poliquin is grateful to the businesses that have donated to the cause, including Art Escape, Mike's Quality Car Care, Woodshed Roasting Company, Hector's, The O Fine Spirits, Park Street Pub and Tavern, Agway, Bass Pro Shops, Olympia, Wine’ing Butcher, Trustworthy, Smitty’s, Market Basket, Shaw’s, and Vista Foods.
The fundraiser will be held Saturday, March 30, from noon-2 p.m., at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane. Tickets are $10, and include a bowl of soup, a breadstick, a bowl of salad, assorted desserts, drinks, and access to the live and silent auctions. Poliquin will be auctioning various themed baskets, including coffee, date night, game night, and grilling-themed baskets. The live auction will offer a backstage tour of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, and a ride on a refurbished wooden motorboat on Newfound Lake. There are just 100 tickets available for the luncheon. To purchase tickets, call 603-923-5189, or visit Eventbrite.com and search Eagle Scout Project Luncheon Fundraiser.
