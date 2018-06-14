MEREDITH — Lakes Region Dance students enjoyed a week with the Dynamic Dancers from St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, with help from the community and the kindness of businesses which helped to pay the $9,000 necessary to fund their trip here.
The 24 young dancers from St. John, ranging in age from 3 to 13, amazed the audience at Lakes Region Dance’s annual recital with their talent and cuteness. When it was over, the dancers took home memories of a packed week of adventures, performance opportunities, and connections.
Prior to the dancers’ arrival, Lea King, owner of Lakes Region Dance, set up some competition team dancers with pen pals from the Dynamic Dancers, which gave the two groups of dancers a chance to develop a fun relationship ahead of their arrival. When the St. John dancers arrived in Moultonborough, the competition team and committee members held a meet-and-greet barbecue at the Moultonborough Parks and Rec fields, which brought the two cultures together and allowed for dancers to connect in person.
Along with a barbecue and performance, the Dynamic Dancers rode the train through the Lakes Region, enjoyed a day at Storyland — as many of them have never been to amusement park — and shared their talent with the Sandwich Central School. They ended their trip with tumble time at Lakes Region Dance and a belly dancing class with Alexis Reale.
Both groups of dancers had a hard time saying good-bye.
King said she was grateful to the local businesses that donated to help bring the dancers here.
“Lakes Region Dance prides themself in giving back,” she said, “and this showed our dancers what giving back is all about.”
She said the raffle they held was very successful and helped raise the money needed for housing, transportation, food, activities, and gifts.
King said their next fundraising effort will be for to bring a group of dancers from Lakes Region Dance Academy to St. John, to have a perspective of how the Dynamic Dancers live and reunite with the friends they made.
“Speaking for myself, I made a true connection to the story of St. John, the hardship of these girls after the hurricane and the beauty they all have within,” King said. “I will miss the hugs from the girls and the feeling like they were celebrities all week.
“Miss Pat, leader of the Dynamic Dancers, is a wonderful woman that has a true blessing in helping these girls. Our eyes were opened, and we know the same goes for all of the Dynamic Dancers from St. John.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.