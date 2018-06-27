HOLDERNESS — Bella Smith, a recent graduate of the Holderness School, was one of 12 New Hampshire students to receive $2,500 scholarships by local Dunkin’ Donuts business owners.
Since 1995, Dunkin’ Donuts business owners in New Hampshire have provided more than half a million dollars in scholarships to honor the dedication and accomplishments of student leaders in their communities.
The scholarship will help Smith attend Johnson and Wales University where she will be studying Culinary Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.