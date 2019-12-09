Irwin Kiwanis fundraiser

From left, Joan Brierly, Scott Laurent, Betty Ballantyne, Bill Gile and Chris Irwin are ready for the Drive 4UR Community event. (Courtesy photo/Steve Loughlin)
LACONIA — Irwin Ford Lincoln will host the Drive 4UR Community event on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Members of the Lakes Region community will have the opportunity to raise money for Kiwanis Club in Laconia by test driving a Ford vehicle of their choice. Irwin Ford can raise as much as $6,000 as part of Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR Community program. For every adult who test-drives a new Ford vehicle at the event, Ford Motor Company will donate $20, up to a maximum of $6,000. Vehicles to test drive will include a selection of Ford models, including electric hybrid models, SUVs, and F150s.  

Meredith Michaud, president of Laconia Kiwanis, said, “Our last Drive 4UR Community was a big success. We jointly raised $2,620."

For more information, contact Chris Irwin at chris.irwin@irwinzone.com. Irwin Ford is at 59 Bisson Ave.

