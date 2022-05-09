BELMONT — The First Baptist Church of Belmont will be hosting a drive -thru community meal at their Church St. location in Belmont, Saturday, May 14 from 4:30-6 p.m. The event is free of charge and open to all.
Pastor Andy Barnes stated, “It’s good to get back to serving the community. We haven’t held a meal in quite sometime, and I think everyone is excited to get back into the routine.”
Barnes continued, “Meals are always on Saturday, and so we thought it would be fun to serve a traditional Saturday night meal of beans and hot dogs. The church folks are working hard at homemade beans, as well as desserts. It should be a great night.”
The Mission’s Board of FBC Belmont, along with church members and friends, plans, prepares and serves the meal as an act of community outreach, and service to our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Scripture encourages us to be “doers of the word, not just hearers,” and it is our goal to honor the Lord all the while meeting the basic human needs of food and fellowship.
For more information, please contact the church office.
The church gathers at 10 a.m. Sunday morning for worship, 9 a.m. for child and adult Sunday School.
