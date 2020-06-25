FRANKLIN — The Franklin VFW will host a drive through lunch event Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for a cheeseburger, fries and a soft drink for $5, or a hot dog, fries and soft drink for $4. Proceeds will support the post and the auxiliary.
