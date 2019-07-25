PLYMOUTH — Carol Dunn opened Dressers Unlimited on Main Street in July 1994. The first shop was a small storefront, initially used as overflow by Elvio’s Pizzeria next door. Dunn had just sold her ski business and saw the vacancy. She started with painted and refreshed furniture, candles, jewelry, tapestries and some apparel. Within a year the shop moved next door, then to 75 Main St. after the major renovation to Main Street in 1997. Within a couple of years, a new opportunity arrived to move into the now-permanent location at 77 Main St.
Dressers Unlimited is an eclectic boutique that draws visitors and locals. There are dressers, armoires, cupboards, tables and chests for sale, as well as fashions for women. The collection includes designers Tribal of Montreal, Salaam of Vermont, Yala bamboo clothing, Habitat, and Komarov special occasion dresses.
On Saturday, July 27, Dressers Unlimited LLC is hosting a 25th anniversary celebration. Their summer clearance sale will start for summer apparel, with savings up to 60% off. There will be prizes, refreshments, live music, and cake. Share memories and see photos from the past 25 years. The party starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Dressers Unlimited, 77 Main St. For more information, call 603-536-3066.
