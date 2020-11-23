LACONIA — With the holiday season approaching, Laconia Artist Larry Frates has partnered with Tagg Team Community Challenge team to offer a creative way for the community to support the Children’s Auction. Frates created a drawing of a winter home scene, complete with a welcoming snowman and mailbox for holiday letters. While his original drawing will be offered to the high bidder during the December auction, Frates wanted to take it a few steps further.
“Drawing Us Together for the Holidays” is an art lesson available to offer Facebook users the opportunity to create their own pencil drawing. Frates shared, “All you need is a piece of paper, a pencil with an eraser and follow my step-by-step instructions to complete your drawing. Access to my one hour class will be provided after payment is received. The class can be viewed at the convenience and location of the budding artists. Artists of all ages, family groups or even grandparents can enjoy this relaxing activity together.” The drawing lesson can be for yourself or a holiday gift to family members to draw wherever they reside. Completed drawings can be matted and framed to use as a holiday gift or donated to the auction.
The $20 lesson donation will be accepted by check or online donation. Mail your check payable to the GLR Children’s Auction to Judi Taggart, 28 Red Oak Dr, Gilford NH. For online donations, visit Tagg Team’s Give Gab online donation tool on the Children’s Auction website at this link: www.givegab.com/teams/tagg-team. The purchaser should identify the donation is for Larry’s art lesson and include the name of the Facebook account recipient for the lesson. Access to the “Art to You with Larry” Facebook private group will be available to class participants shortly after payment is received.
Sign up is suggested by early in December to create this drawing while supporting local kids. Questions about this drawing lesson can be addressed to Larry Frates at 387-3687, email fcac@tds.net or, for registration contact Judi Taggart at 493-9524, email tagtem@metrocast.net.
