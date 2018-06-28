LACONIA — The Belknap County Republican Committee has announced that Second District congressional candidate Stewart Levenson will address the group at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting takes place at the Laconia VFW at 143 Court St.
Dr. Levenson will share his reasons for running for Congress and explain his position on the various issues our nation is facing.
With the candidate signup period having ended on June 15, the meeting will provide an opportunity to hear from the many incumbents who signed up to run again as well as incumbents and new candidates running for the State House, State Senate, Executive Council, and Congress.
To celebrate a very successful fundraising cruise on the M/S Mount Washington on June 1, and to kick off the campaign season, the committee will be providing a pizza and soft drink dinner for those attending the meeting in the relaxed atmosphere of the VFW where attendees also will be able to thank the veterans for their service to our country.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded Independents. The committee recommends that you arrive as early as 5 p.m. to take part in the pizza dinner prior to the start of the meeting at 6:30 p.m., or to socialize with other members.
The committee also reminds its members to continue to bring non-perishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information, see www.BelknapCountyGOP.org or send an email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.