LACONIA — Join Taylor Community Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. as Dr. Eric Hoffman shares his experiences as a storm chaser. This lecture is free and open to the public.
Dr. Hoffman received his bachelor of science in meteorology from Cornell University, and his master of science and PH.D. in atmospheric science from the State University of New York Albany. His areas of expertise include synoptic and mesoscale meteorology.
Prior to joining the Plymouth State University faculty, he worked for the National Weather Service as a meteorologist in the monitoring and aviation branch of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction, formerly National Meteorological Center in Camp Springs, Maryland.
While in graduate school, Dr. Hoffman worked part-time as a broadcast meteorologist for WGY-AM Radio in Schenectady, New York, and as a graduate research and teaching assistant for the department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at State University of New York.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
