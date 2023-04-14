PLYMOUTH — White Mountain Dowsers presents Agricultural dowsing for farms and gardens on Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Enterprise Center, 1 Bridge St., off I-93 exit 25. All are welcome.
Agricultural dowsing can be a very useful and inexpensive complementary management tool in making all manner of decisions in organic farming or gardening. With the aid of a pendulum and a suite of charts, for example, one can obtain information about levels of nutrients in a soil, or anything else that might appear in a laboratory test. It can also determine what organic fertilizers or amendments are most appropriate to make corrections. Beyond this, there are dozens more applications of dowsing to help determine timings and best cultural practices for management of physical and biological aspects of soil. We can go beyond organic in improving the energetic environment and meet the spiritual needs of plants to achieve ultimate nutrient density. is a geologist and anthropologist, and a dowser since 1985. He began dowsing water in Africa as a Peace Corps volunteer, served two decades on the Water for Humanity committee, and has trained rural farmers to dowse during several trips to Latin America. He also dowses earth energy zones and applies dowsing to agriculture. To learn more visit waterdowser@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.