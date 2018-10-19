LACONIA — The Friends Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will present “Rightsizing or Downsizing?” — a free presentation for seniors featuring Bobbie Lynn Thomas.
The program will be on Monday, Oct. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lakes Region Creative Aging Center, 17 Church St.
The workshop will teach seniors about housing options, available resources, and ways to stay connected to the community while planning for the next stage of life.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Jennifer Curtis at 603-228-7608, or email jcurtis@friendsprogram.org.
