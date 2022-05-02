ALTON — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will officially dedicate the Downing’s Landing Boat Access Site in Alton on Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department purchased the former private marina at the southern tip of Alton Bay in November of 2012, creating the first public boat access facility on Lake Winnipesaukee.
New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. The Downing’s Landing project is an excellent example of how NHFG and USFWS partnerships create a cycle of success through state, local, and federal collaboration.
