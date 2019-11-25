MEREDITH — Dow Realty Group, a member of Keller Williams Lakes & Mountain Realty, recently designed, organized and sponsored a 1K walk to raise funds for Got Lunch Inter-Lakes. The walk started at Prescott Park, and nearly 40 participants followed Plymouth Street to Main Street, finishing at Community Park for raffles and refreshments. Participants received tee-shirts and a voucher for a drink at Frog Rock Tavern and Hermit Woods Winery.
The Dow Realty 1K raised over $7,000 for Got Lunch Inter-Lakes. Major sponsors were Meredith Village Savings Bank, Heart and Hands Thrift Shop, Blue Water Mortgage, Eastern Propane and Oil, Y Landing Marina, Mello Moose Coffee House, Shep Brown's Marina and On the Level Home Inspections.
Dow Realty Group organizes the 1K fundraiser each October to support a local nonprofit. For more information, visit www.AdamDow.com, or call 603-569-HOME.
