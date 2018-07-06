LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library offers two films, "Dough" and "Amour," as the July selections for the International Film Series. These July films will not have a public showing at the Laconia Library. Rather, they are available on the International Films shelf of the library to view at your leisure.
"Dough," the first film, is the story of an old Jewish baker whose business has a fallen on hard times. Widowed and down on his luck, he is desperate to save his London bake shop. His customers are dying off and his sons have no interest in keeping the family business afloat. A hostile businessman has his own greedy plans for the property.
In a pinch, Nat reluctantly enlists the help of teenager Ayyash, a Muslim refugee from Darfur. Ayyash assists with the bakery’s daily chores while selling cannabis on the side to help his struggling mother make ends meet. One day Ayyash accidentally drops his stash into the dough, and the challah starts to sell well! An unlikely friendship forms between the old Jewish baker and his young Muslim apprentice. "Dough," a 2015 British-Hungarian film, stars Jonathan Pryce, Jerome Holder and Phil Davis.
"Amour," the second film, tells the story of Anne and her husband Georges, both retired piano teachers in their eighties. It is a story of lifelong love and commitment as the couple deals with Anne's debilitating health crises. It won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2012 and was nominated in four other categories: Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director.
Films in the International Film Series are shown monthly from September through June at the Laconia Library. The International Film Series shelf at the library hold these and and other films shown over the past several years. Films from this series can be borrowed through inter-library loan.
The Laconia Human Relations Committee is a committee of the mayor of Laconia dedicated to expanding our horizons and our appreciation of the diversity found among us and in the wider world. For more information, email Len Campbell at lcampbell@nh-cc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.