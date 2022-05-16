LACONIA — After a great opening night for comedy at the Laconia VFW, management at the 143 Church St. venue is bringing comedy back with a double headliner event, Saturday, May 21, at 8 p.m.
The show stars Mark Scalia and Jason Merrill as the main performers in this three-person event.
Scalia is a long time Boston based comedian who has performed throughout the United States and Canada including being an invited performer to The Boston Comedy Festival, Seattle Comedy Festival and the New Orleans Comedy Festival.
Scalia is a regular at the top New England comedy clubs such as Nick’s and the Comedy Connection as well as The Comic Strip in New York, the Laff Spot in Houston, and the Comedy Nest in Montreal.
The night’s other headliner, Merrill, rose quickly through the comedy ranks and is now an established star regularly appearing at Giggles, Kowloon, the Mohegan Sun, top New England clubs as well as the Boston Comedy Festival.
