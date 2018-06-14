CENTER SANDWICH — World-renowned Afro-jazz orchestra Donkilo! opens the 2018 Music at Mead series at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 29, at 7 p.m. This distinctly new fusion of jazz, funk and Afrobeat gets folks out of their seat and dancing in the aisles.
Donkilo! blends traditional African instruments like the Fula flute, 10-string kamalen’goni and djembe, with guitar, bass, sax, drums and keyboards, creating a sound that is fresh and daring. Dave Kobrenski engages the audience with stories of his travels in Africa working with native musicians and how he blends that musical heritage with American Jazz. This concert is very family friendly, so bring the kids and grandkids along!
Donkilo! features some of the region’s top musicians including: Randy Roos on guitar, Jared Steer on drums, Mike Rossi on bass, Jon Lorentz on saxophone, Tom Robinson on keyboards, and Dave Kobrenski on Fula flute, Kamalen’goni, and djembe.
For more information on Donkilo!, visit davekobrenski.com/donkilo-afro-jazz.
This concert, coordinated by the Sandwich-based New Hampshire Independent School of Music, helps fund ongoing programs at Mead Base. Tickets cost $15 and may be purchased online at www.nhisom.org. $5 outdoor tickets will be available at the door. Kids outdoor tickets are $2 and $10 for seats inside. Space is limited. BYOB. Mead Base is located at 517 Diamond Ledge Road in Center Sandwich. For more information, visit www.MeadBase.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.