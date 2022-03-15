GILFORD — The drive to assemble disaster clean-up buckets for disaster relief at First United Methodist Church — Gilford is coming to a close. The deadline for donations is March 24 in order to complete our goal of 50 buckets. The completed clean-up buckets help those affected by floods, hurricanes and other catastrophes to begin the overwhelming job of clean-up. United Methodist Committee on Relief distributes the buckets and the need is particularly great after recent wildfires and tornadoes.
Lakes Region residents can help by providing monetary donations to the church to purchase the materials needed. Monetary donations can be sent to the church office at PO Box 7408, Gilford, NH 03247 or call the church at 603-524-3289 between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday. You may also visit the website nhhope.org/events.
