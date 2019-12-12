CHICHESTER — Live and Let Live Farm Rescue & Sanctuary has joined forces with Funds 4 Paws to save and make a difference in the lives of precious animals throughout New Hampshire and Maine, primarily in the central to Northern parts of NH and Southern Maine, where there is an extreme need for more veterinary services, and people willing to put their care into action to help make a difference in the lives of the many dogs and cats that so desperately need our help.
This joining of forces in the purchase of the Mobile Veterinary Unit with the goal of helping as many animals around the state of NH and surrounding New England states to receive low cost spay/neuters, vaccines, and microchipping services as possible. Additionally, we will be working with TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release) programs to help reduce feral cat populations. For this project mission to materialize and succeed it will truly “take a village”— individual and business sponsors alike, committed to working together to raise funds, as well as supporting promoting this remarkable opportunity to establish this mobile unit, with which clinics can be conducted to help the seemingly endless array of discarded and unwanted companion animals, all while developing low cost vaccine and spay/neuter options in the process. The possibilities are virtually endless.
For the purchase of the RV spay/neuter mobile unit, with registration, inspection, and insurance fees, $40,000 must be raised in relatively short order. Any amount of funds to help toward this highly needed and beneficial spay/neuter mobile unit of any amount will help in making a difference in countless animals lives.
To sponsor animals for these vaccine, microchipping, and spay/neuter clinics, any and all support is highly needed and greatly appreciated. To:
Sponsor vaccines and microchipping of a kitty or doggy: $50
Sponsor neuter of a male kitty: $75
Sponsor spay of a female kitty: $100
Sponsor neuter of a male doggy $150
Sponsor spay of a female doggy $200, or, to
Sponsor spay/neuter for a day long clinic for a TNR feral cat colony: $1,800.
Sponsor a clinic for a low income/ low cost spay/neuter clinic $1,200.
Any donation is in need and highly appreciated in helping these precious lives. If you can't donate today, please care and share.
These clinics include the fees for all needed meds, veterinarian fees, anesthesiologist fees, vet tech fees, and vaccines for the day.
Each and every donation toward this project WILL help make a difference for countless precious animals lives. Please GO to http://charity.gofundme.com/vetmobile to make a donation today. A very generous donor has pledged $10,000.00 that must be matched before the end of 2019.
Please check out and like our websites at www.liveandletlivefarm.org and funds4paws.org and join us on our informative facebook pages for updated information.
