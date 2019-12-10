LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is a drop-off location for Toys For Tots. Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys for less fortunate children in the local community. The program is coordinated by the U.S. Marine Corps. During the holiday season, toys can be dropped off at any Irwin Automotive Group location. Toys for children up to age three, and over age seven are particularly needed this holiday season. Toys will be accepted for children up to age 16.
Collections at both Irwin Automotive Group locations, 59 Bisson Ave. and 446 Union Ave. will run through Dec. 14.
“As the holidays arrive, we’re reminded how important it is to be a contributing member of our communities,” said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group. “We’re happy to be a donation location for the wonderful Toys for Tots Foundation, and hope to see our customers, staff and community members all participate in collecting toys for the children of the Lakes Region.”
