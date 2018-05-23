LACONIA — The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lezama Family Happy Tails Dog Park will take place at noon on Wednesday, May 30, at the entrance to the park land, which is located at the end of Growtth Road, off of Hounsell Avenue in the Lakes Business Park.
The city of Laconia selected Raymond’s Landscaping of Concord as the contractor to build the park. The ceremony signals the start of construction of the dog park, which is expected to open this summer.
The park was designed by Jon Rokeh, of Rokeh Consulting in Chichester, to whom the dog park is indebted, since he donated his time for the design, which turned into a multi-year commitment.
Completion of the dog park was made possible by an anonymous donor who is interested in building the park in honor of the Lezama family, who owned a family-operated restaurant in Laconia. Las Piñatas, which closed in 2009, was located in the old train depot and served authentic Mexican food in Laconia for nearly two decades.
While the park land is still owned by the city of Laconia, the dog park will be managed under an agreement between the city and the Happy Tails Dog Park of the Lakes Region, a nonprofit organization that has been advocating for a dog park for years.
Use of the dog park will be free to the public, not just residents of Laconia.
Posted rules will include that dogs using the park must be vaccinated, aggressive dogs are not welcome, and people have to pick up after their pets.
“It will take the cooperation of all who use the park to abide by the rules and assist in maintaining the park if it is to be successful,” said Ginny Martin, president of the nonprofit group. “From the amount of interest in the park shown through the years, I think people will gladly cooperate when they finally get the park.”
Martin encourages “pet parents” to show their support for the dog park by attending the groundbreaking ceremony.
To reach the nonprofit group responsible for the park, email info@htdpnh.org.
