LACONIA—The Laconia Historical and Museum Society is launching a collecting initiative to document the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the community of Laconia.
LHMS is looking for residents’ help to “Tell Their Story” of experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.
LHMS will capture these unique historical moments “so future generations can understand what this experience was like for us as individuals, families, businesses and a community as a whole, says Heidi Smith of the LHMS Board of Directors.
"It is rare that we are able to collect history in real time and it is important we document what is happening in our community during this unprecedented time.”
Submit letters, audios, videos, photos, artwork or music to lhmslpl@metrocast.net or P.O. Box 1126, Laconia, NH 03247. Include your name (submission can be anonymous), age and contact information.
For more information or questions, contact LHMS at lhmslpl@metrocast.net or 603-527-1278.
