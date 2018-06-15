WEIRS BEACH — The Lake Winnipesaukee Museum is set to open for the summer season on Wednesday, June 20, with a presentation by Hans Hug, Jr. at 7 p.m. His program is entitled “The Under Water History of Lake Winnipesaukee.”
Using videos of wrecks that he encountered while diving in the Big Lake, Hug will take you to interesting places below the surface. He has been an avid diver for over twenty-five years and his presentation will include videos of wrecks and other interesting artifacts. The presentation is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members and $5 for non-members. Refreshments will be served.
As these presentations are usually full houses, we ask that you call ahead of time to 603-366-5950 to leave a message to reserve a spot. Reservations will be held until 6:45 the night of the program and then will be opened up to walk-ins.
The museum, which is run by The Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society, will be open from Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is free and it is handicap accessible.
The Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society Museum in located at 503 Endicott Street North, next to Funspot, in the Weirs. For more information call 603-366-5950 or visit lakewinnipesaukeemuseum.org.
