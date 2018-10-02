LACONIA — VFW Post 1670 in Laconia will present 'Ending Veterans’ Homelessness – A Community Gathering,' taking place Thursday, Oct. 18, starting at 5 p.m.
The event will address the topic of veterans homelessness in New Hampshire, and the steps being taken to address the situation.
The event will feature David Tille, regional administrator of HUD New England; Mandy Reagan, Harbor Homes-Plymouth; Lt. Col. Joseph Kenney, executive councilor District 1; Robert Guldner, commander New Hampshire DAV; Timm Grant, commander of VFW Post 1670; and Eddie Edwards, board member for Veterans’ Count, Seacoast Chapter.
The public is invited to attend, and encouraged to arrive early as space is limited. The snack bar will be open. Doors will open at 5 p.m. in advance of a short program at 5:30 p.m., followed by an informational gathering at 6 p.m.
VFW Post 1670 is at 143 Court St.
